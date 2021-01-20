COVID-19 vaccine clinic fills all 4,000 spots

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A vaccine clinic in the Roanoke Alleghany Health District filled up in just a couple hours Wednesday morning.

“We know how much people want something and we can’t meet the need, we have to be honest, we cannot meet the need right now,” Health District Director Cynthia Morrow said.

Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts opened registration for a vaccine clinic available to people 65 and older. In just a couple hours, all 4,000 shots were accounted for.

“For me it was really heartening to know that there was this level of interest in the community and really encouraging that our community is that interested in protecting themselves,” Carilion Clinic COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Leader Chad Alvarez said.

However, that encouragement comes with frustrations with many others not being able to register for the event.

“They see this vaccine, they see this hope, but is just a little outside their reach and that’s an extremely challenging position to be in,” Morrow said.

Folks registered for this weekend will be vaccinated at the Berglund Center. Carilion Clinic and the Health Department say they do not when they will be able to host an event like this again.

“A lot of it is dependent on vaccine supply so that really dictates a lot of our planning,” Alvarez said.

So the key is patience and continuing to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“While we can’t control the vaccine supply, we can control our behavior,” Morrow said.

If you did get to register of this weekend’s event, organizers want to remind you to bring your ID so you can be checked in for their appointment.

