McAulilffe releases gun violence prevention plan, calls for assault weapon ban

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Governor Terry McAuliffe called for a ban on assault weapons Tuesday, as the candidate for governor released a plan to reduce gun violence in Virginia.

During a teleconference and later in an interview with WDBJ7, McAuliffe said he also wants to prohibit open carry in some public spaces, broaden Virginia’s background check law and create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“It deals with education and how our children are learning these things,” McAuliffe said. “We’ve got to bring it all together. This is a public health epidemic, and we’ve got to treat it as such.”

McAuliffe is running for a second term as Virginia Governor. Four other candidates, including Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Sen. Jennifer McClellan are also vying for the Democratic nomination.

