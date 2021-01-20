Montgomery County Schools adjusts on-site learning for grades 7-12

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Public Schools board voted Tuesday to move into Phase 3, Level 2 of on-site instruction beginning Tuesday, January 26.

Students within grades 7-12 are able to attend on-site for half-day periods, four days per week.

Grades PK-6 are remaining on their current format.

Montgomery County Public Schools previously scaled back their learning format in December to Phase 3, Level 1 due to a COVID-19 case spike throughout the state.

MCPS is remaining on the current schedule through Thursday, with Friday, January 21 and Monday, January 25 being teacher workdays.

