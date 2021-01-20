Advertisement

Montgomery County Schools adjusts on-site learning for grades 7-12

Grades PK-6 are remaining on their current format
Montgomery County Public Schools logo
Montgomery County Public Schools logo(MCPS Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Public Schools board voted Tuesday to move into Phase 3, Level 2 of on-site instruction beginning Tuesday, January 26.

Students within grades 7-12 are able to attend on-site for half-day periods, four days per week.

Grades PK-6 are remaining on their current format.

Montgomery County Public Schools previously scaled back their learning format in December to Phase 3, Level 1 due to a COVID-19 case spike throughout the state.

MCPS is remaining on the current schedule through Thursday, with Friday, January 21 and Monday, January 25 being teacher workdays.

Click here for more about Montgomery County Public Schools.

