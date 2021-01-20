More COVID-19 Vaccines are available in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts this week than in past weeks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each week, more shots are going into arms, but the rate at which that’s happening is vastly different across the Commonwealth, and in our hometowns.

“We are calling some people, we are emailing people, we are doing the best we can. Have we been completely successful at that? Absolutely not. We need to own that, and we need to improve our customer service in our ability to reach people and people to reach us,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow with VDH.

Dr. Morrow says Virginia receives a little over 100,000 doses of the vaccine each week. She orders the doses a week before they’re given out.

“I know that if I ask for 6,000 doses, I won’t get 6,000 doses, so I’m trying to really balance what I think is feasible and what I think is equitable,” said Morrow.

With the phase 1B expansion, more doses were able to be ordered, and for the most part the supply came through.

“I believe that we are are 100 doses less than what we asked for, but not anything significant, so this week we will receive 1,950 first doses of Pfizer vaccine, and this is the first week we are receiving Pfizer rather than Moderna. That will present a whole slew of new logistical challenges, but we are up for that challenge. In addition we are receiving 1,100 second doses,” said Morrow.

In addition to doses that go to VDH, community partners like Carilion also receive doses.

This week, 2,000 of Carilion’s doses are going to teachers of both private and public schools in the RCAHD at an event on Friday.

And while these numbers are promising, Morrow was quick to add that the commonwealth as a whole does not expect an increase of doses to arrive until late March and that it will take months to get through Phase 1B.

