Northside, William Fleming Boys Post Wins on the Court

Vikings Knock Off Cave Spring While Colonels Beat Cross Town Rival Patrick Henry
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -High school basketball teams in Roanoke County and Roanoke City are back on the hardwood this week. Tuesday night the Northside boys beat Cave Spring 61-54 behind 25 points from Ayrion Journiette and 23 from Jameson Foley.

At William Fleming, the Colonels got 16 from Elijah Mitchell and took out Patrick Henry 50-42, in spite of 23 points from Jamonte Smith. The Patrick Henry girls turned the tables by beating Fleming 62-44. Shelby Fiddler scored 27 for the Patriots.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

