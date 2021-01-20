Northside, William Fleming Boys Post Wins on the Court

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -High school basketball teams in Roanoke County and Roanoke City are back on the hardwood this week. Tuesday night the Northside boys beat Cave Spring 61-54 behind 25 points from Ayrion Journiette and 23 from Jameson Foley.

At William Fleming, the Colonels got 16 from Elijah Mitchell and took out Patrick Henry 50-42, in spite of 23 points from Jamonte Smith. The Patrick Henry girls turned the tables by beating Fleming 62-44. Shelby Fiddler scored 27 for the Patriots.

