Radford University releases campus COVID-19 data with return of students

With the return of students on campus, Radford University has updated its weekly COVID-19 Dashboard.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -With the return of students on campus, Radford University has updated its weekly COVID-19 Dashboard.

The results of this week’s numbers are students and staff that were tested upon their arrival.

Nearly 15-hundred COVID-19 tests were administered to those people coming back to campus from hotspots.

The school reports 20 positive cases at this time from the testing.

“We know that if we all do our part we can continue learning on the Radford campus for the duration of the semester,” said University Spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs. “That’s really our goal, we want our students here with us. It is not the same without them and we hope to conclude the semester like we did last semester here together.”

Radford will continue to provide weekly COVID-19 updates as the semester continues on with a variety of testing options for students, faculty and staff.

