Roanoke Police investigating after shooting sends one to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is looking for more information after a man was shot Tuesday night.

Officers were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4300 block of Williamson Road NW around 11:30 p.m.

They found a man inside a home with what they say appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The department said it is working to determine the events leading up to the shooting, and that no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, beginning your message with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.