Advertisement

Strong gusty wind continues today with lots of sunshine

Strong gusts and cold air will mean low wind chills
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind Advisory issued along the Blue Ridge Parkway until 1PM WED
  • Windy in the valleys, but strongest gusts likely along the mountain ridges
  • Dealing with low wind chills for the morning commute
Strong gusty winds continue today with some gusts as high as 20-40mph.
Strong gusty winds continue today with some gusts as high as 20-40mph.(WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

A westerly wind will keep back-to-back disturbances moving into the area through Wednesday. A low-level jet stream will bring strong winds down to the surface overnight and linger into Wednesday afternoon.

SUSTAINED WIND: 15-25 MPH - GUSTS: 30 -50 MPH (strongest winds along the mountain ridges and Blue Ridge Parkway)

Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s in the Highlands and low/mid 40s elsewhere. Skies remain partly sunny with a few flurries along with more steady mountain snow showers.

Our strong gusty wind continues today with some gusts as high as 20-40mph.
Our strong gusty wind continues today with some gusts as high as 20-40mph.

THURSDAY

Look for decreasing winds as we move into Thursday. At the same time, a storm will track across the Deep South bringing rain for the Carolinas down to Florida. If enough moisture moves in with this wave, we may have a light rain/snow morning mix for the Grayson Highlands down to the North Carolina Mountains. Nothing wintry is expected outside those areas.

For most areas, Thursday remains dry with highs returning to the upper 40s and low 50s.

A southern system may through enough moisture early Thursday morning for a mix across our...
A southern system may through enough moisture early Thursday morning for a mix across our western part of VA.(WDBJ7)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The weekend appears as “normal” as the weather can get around here in January. Highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Skies remain sunny with a few clouds.

ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

We will continue to watch an active pattern unfold for early in the week as several systems work across the country into the south. There’s still much uncertainty in regards to where the storms will track, which would determine what precipitation type we may see. The GFS model remains warmer and wetter with mostly rain. Meanwhile, the European model remains colder with a mixed bag for the region.

That being said, we’ll need to watch Monday and Tuesday of next week for wintry weather potential.

While there's nothing specific at this point, we're keeping an eye on several systems that...
While there's nothing specific at this point, we're keeping an eye on several systems that could bring precipitation next week.(WDBJ7)

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
A group of a dozen or so teachers gathered outside the emergency school board meeting Monday...
After teacher outcry, Franklin County changes school plan
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Coronavirus generic
COVID percent positive rate down in Virginia

Latest News

Our strong gusty wind continues today with some gusts as high as 20-40mph.
Wednesday January 20, Morning FastCast
Winds may top 30-40mph tonight into Wednesday afternoon with higher gusts in the mountains.
Wind Advisories issued through Wednesday afternoon
Winds are expected to turn strong Wednesday morning and continue through the afternoon
Tuesday, January 19 - Evening Outlook
Tuesday Midday Forecast