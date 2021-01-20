Strong gusty wind continues today with lots of sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind Advisory issued along the Blue Ridge Parkway until 1PM WED

Windy in the valleys, but strongest gusts likely along the mountain ridges

Dealing with low wind chills for the morning commute

Strong gusty winds continue today with some gusts as high as 20-40mph. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

A westerly wind will keep back-to-back disturbances moving into the area through Wednesday. A low-level jet stream will bring strong winds down to the surface overnight and linger into Wednesday afternoon.

SUSTAINED WIND: 15-25 MPH - GUSTS: 30 -50 MPH (strongest winds along the mountain ridges and Blue Ridge Parkway)

Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s in the Highlands and low/mid 40s elsewhere. Skies remain partly sunny with a few flurries along with more steady mountain snow showers.

Our strong gusty wind continues today with some gusts as high as 20-40mph.

THURSDAY

Look for decreasing winds as we move into Thursday. At the same time, a storm will track across the Deep South bringing rain for the Carolinas down to Florida. If enough moisture moves in with this wave, we may have a light rain/snow morning mix for the Grayson Highlands down to the North Carolina Mountains. Nothing wintry is expected outside those areas.

For most areas, Thursday remains dry with highs returning to the upper 40s and low 50s.

A southern system may through enough moisture early Thursday morning for a mix across our western part of VA. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The weekend appears as “normal” as the weather can get around here in January. Highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Skies remain sunny with a few clouds.

ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

We will continue to watch an active pattern unfold for early in the week as several systems work across the country into the south. There’s still much uncertainty in regards to where the storms will track, which would determine what precipitation type we may see. The GFS model remains warmer and wetter with mostly rain. Meanwhile, the European model remains colder with a mixed bag for the region.

That being said, we’ll need to watch Monday and Tuesday of next week for wintry weather potential.