Teen arrested for shooting at Valley View Mall

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy has been taken into custody for a shooting at Valley View Mall.

Once the boy, whose name has not been released, the boy surrendered at the Roanoke Police Department. He is charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. He was taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say he and the victim, also a teenage boy, know each other.

The shooting took place the evening of December 26, 2020 on the upper level of the mall. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can be sent anonymously.

