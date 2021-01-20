Advertisement

Truck stolen from 4H center in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck stolen from the 4H center in Wirtz.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a truck that was stolen from the Smith Mountain Lake 4H Center Tuesday.

Officers received a call about a white, 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup stolen from 775 Hermitage Road in Wirtz.

The license plate number is 58-857S. The truck has a work bed and a ladder rack. Before it was stolen, it also had a 4H sticker on the tailgate and a 4H magnet on the door.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the truck, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

