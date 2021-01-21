Ahead of Saturday’s mass vaccination event, Danville City Council received vaccination together to send a message

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District started phase 1B of vaccination early this week, the number of people who said they would not be willing to receive the vaccine was disheartening to Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller.

“At SOVAH Danville and Martinsville, only 50% said they’d take the vaccine, at Carillon in Roanoke only 50% said they’d take the vaccine, we got to do better than that, we got to do 70 to 80% buy in,” said Miller.

In effort to change the perception of the vaccine, Miller brought all city council members and select city staff together to be vaccinated.

“As a group, the council wanted to show that we are together and show the safety and necessity of getting the vaccine,” said Miller.

Tuesday, VDH leadership stated the district was experiencing a shortage in doses but they will be hosting a mass vaccination event this Saturday.

Regardless of the status of doses, Path Community Medical Center felt this group vaccination was important.

“City officials are included in this phase, and it’s real important that those who have a lot of contact with the public are vaccinated also,” said Marsha Mendenhall, with Path Community Medical Center.

As for the actual shot, “I’m not a big fan of shots, but this was the easiest shot I’ve had in my life. Glad to do my part to get this virus under control.” said Councilman Lee Vogler.

The Danville-Pittsylvania Health District is planning more mass vaccination events in the near future.

