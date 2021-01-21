Advertisement

Biden’s visits to western Virginia produced memorable moments

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Candidate Joe Biden didn’t visit western Virginia during the 2020 presidential campaign, but he’s been here many times before.

Especially in 2012, when he and President Barack Obama were running for re-election.

The visits were memorable for controversial comments that generated national headlines, minor gaffes, colorful campaign stops and a poignant visit to the April 16th Memorial at Virginia Tech.

On August 14, 2012 in Danville, Joe Biden criticized Mitt Romney’s fiscal policy with a reference to slavery.

“They’re going to put ya’ll back in chains,” Biden told the audience.

Republicans responded with outrage.

Biden’s visits to western Virginia also included some amusing mistakes.

“With you we can win North Carolina again,” Biden said in Danville.

“I’m a big Tom Kaine fan, a big Tom Kaine fan,” Biden told a Lynchburg audience in October.

But he also made personal connections during visits to the Floyd Country Store, and the River City Grill in Radford.

He fired up Democrats with a pizza delivery in Roanoke on election eve.

And the time he spent in Blacksburg included not a just a raucous rally, but a quiet visit to the April 16th memorial on the Virginia Tech campus.

“I think of those kids, but I also think of their parents,” Biden told reporters. “It brings back memories, that call out of the blue you get. It’s like how could this happen?”

In 2012, Biden visited at least seven communities in western Virginia during three different visits to the area.

On Wednesday, many of the people he met along the way were remembering those moments.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
A group of a dozen or so teachers gathered outside the emergency school board meeting Monday...
After teacher outcry, Franklin County changes school plan
Coronavirus generic
COVID percent positive rate down in Virginia
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

A few snow showers are possible Thursday morning as a storm moves to our south.
Wednesday, January 20th - Evening FastCast
Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to hold the position.
Kamala Harris celebrated by local AKA Sorority, Inc. sisters as she’s sworn in as Vice President
GXR Parole Board
Parole board bill advances in senate committee
CVHD Vaccine Info
CVHD Vaccine Info