COVID-19 hospitalizations down in VA Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 459,604 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,013 from the 455,591 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 4,515 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 360,051 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. That’s up from the 341,388 doses reported Tuesday. Thursday’s numbers have not been reported yet.

4,923,610 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 13.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 13.5% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 5,940 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s count of 5,861.

3,011 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s count of 3,098.

The Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities, is reporting 432 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday. Of those, 91 are in the ICU and 57 are on ventilators. There are 31 additional hospitalized patients under investigation, awaiting results.

36,379 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

