Advertisement

Downshift restructures its business model

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downshift, a place popular for bikes and brews, has restructured its business model and moved locations due to the pandemic.

It just re-opened in two separate locations a block apart. The cafe, now called Secondhand Smoke, is located next to and in partnership with the Golden Cactus Brewing. It is now serving up barbecue for special occasions.

The other location is at 210 Fourth Street Southwest, and staff is mainly doing service and repairs for bikes. You can still order products, but Downshift’s owner says you could be waiting for months or even a year, since inventory is low because so many people are buying bikes as a way to get outside during the pandemic.

“t’s challenging. I mean, it’s quite honestly the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. Your business gets taken away due to a global pandemic, you’ve got to role with the punches, you’ve got to make changes, otherwise you’re you’re just going to dissolve into the ether, and so we saw this as an opportunity,” Stephen Ambruzs, Owner of Downshift Handcrafted Bikes and Brews, said.

Ambruzs also says the pandemic made it tough for him to keep running the small store on Campbell Avenue, so these new locations allow for more space.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen arrested for shooting at Valley View Mall
Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20, 2021.
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of today’s presidential inaugural events
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Downshift Move
Downshift Move
New Blacksburg Restaurant
New Blacksburg Restaurant
SARA Roanoke Police Car
SARA Roanoke Police Car
Southwest Virginia's local and regional jails await vaccine guidance from health officials.
Virginia’s state-run jails offer inmates free phone credits, care packages in exchange for vaccine
Lynchburg police investigate shooting that left one seriously injured.
Police investigating shooting in Lynchburg