Early morning snow for some followed by more sunshine

Could find some slick spots along and west of the I-77 corridor
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Winds nearly reached 50 mph in some areas Wednesday and while the worst of it is behind us.

THURSDAY

Another disturbance will approach from the southwest early this morning bringing light precipitation to areas west of Interstate 77 between 5 AM and 10 AM. It will also throw some clouds and and flurries to other areas, but little else in terms of precipitation. Winds will turn gusty around lunchtime, but not as strong as what we dealt with on Wednesday, reaching 20-30mph. Highs this afternoon will warm close to 50 with increasing sunshine.

Light snow showers are possible for the morning commute, west of the Interstate 77 corridor.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The weekend appears as “normal” as the weather can get around here in January. Highs in the 40s and lows near freezing. Skies remain sunny with just a few clouds.

We should see a lot of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 40s.
ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

After a dry stretch, the weather turns much more active next week. A storm moving out of the deep south toward the northeast will cross the area Monday into Monday night. The timing, track and temperatures will play a big role in what we see. At this point, models have been trending more wet than wintry. However, a a brief period of snow, sleet and freezing rain appears possible Monday morning before changing over to all rain in the afternoon.

Should the atmosphere remain colder, we could potentially be seeing more of a snow-maker. Time will tell.

While there's nothing specific at this point, we're keeping an eye on several systems that...
