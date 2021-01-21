Advertisement

Mobile sports betting permit awarded to FanDuel

This Oct. 25, 2018 photo shows employees at the new sports book at the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J., preparing to take bets moments before it opened. On Dec. 18, 2018, Canadian firm theScore announced it will enter New Jersey's sports betting market next year, and the NBA and FanDuel announced a gambling agreement. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (KY3)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery says the first mobile sports betting permit has been awarded to New York City-based gaming company FanDuel.

It was awarded through its partnership with the Washington Football Team, which the lottery said was granted “substantial and preferred consideration” by the Virginia General Assembly.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Lottery said decisions on other permit awards are imminent, and that it is anticipated that multiple sportsbook will begin accepting legal wagers from Virginians in time for the Super Bowl on February 7.

