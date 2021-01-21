Mobile sports betting permit awarded to FanDuel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery says the first mobile sports betting permit has been awarded to New York City-based gaming company FanDuel.

It was awarded through its partnership with the Washington Football Team, which the lottery said was granted “substantial and preferred consideration” by the Virginia General Assembly.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Lottery said decisions on other permit awards are imminent, and that it is anticipated that multiple sportsbook will begin accepting legal wagers from Virginians in time for the Super Bowl on February 7.

