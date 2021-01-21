Advertisement

From ‘thrilled’ to ‘concerned,’ Virginia lawmakers react to inauguration

By Eric Miller
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a moment lawmakers had anticipated, worried about, and, in some cases, doubted, but Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden stepped up, placed his hand on a bible, and recited the oath of office.

His democratic colleagues in the Senate celebrated the moment. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine wrote in a statement that he’s “thrilled” and believes incoming administration will “restore compassion and competence to the White House.”

Sen. Mark Warner echoed that sentiment, calling the inauguration “a message of hope across the world.”

The Republican members of Virginia’s House delegation struck a more varied tone.

All three Congressmen from our area have at various points raised objections to the results of the November election.

Despite those objections, Wednesday 9th District Rep Morgan Griffith said he appreciated Biden’s pledge “to seek unity,” and “will work with the new administration.”

5th District Rep. Bob Good also pledged to work with President Biden, though both he and 6th district Rep. Ben Cline raised concerns about the incoming administration’s agenda. Good said he’s “deeply concerned” about policies on fossil fuels and border security, and Cline argued the president’s agenda “will drag our country backward.”

