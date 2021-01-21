Genworth Financial slashes unspecified amount of jobs
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One major employer in our area says they’re cutting jobs.
Genworth Financial says they’ve notified some employees that their positions will be eliminated.
A spokesperson declined to specify the number of cuts the company will make.
They say Genworth is “focusing on its plan to realign [its] expense structure, which includes impacts to people, processes and programs” because of uncertainty regarding a merger with China Oceanwide Holdings.
The company says impacted employees will receive a market-based severance benefits package and comprehensive outplacement services.
