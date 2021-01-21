Genworth Financial slashes unspecified amount of jobs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One major employer in our area says they’re cutting jobs.

Genworth Financial says they’ve notified some employees that their positions will be eliminated.

A spokesperson declined to specify the number of cuts the company will make.

They say Genworth is “focusing on its plan to realign [its] expense structure, which includes impacts to people, processes and programs” because of uncertainty regarding a merger with China Oceanwide Holdings.

The company says impacted employees will receive a market-based severance benefits package and comprehensive outplacement services.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.