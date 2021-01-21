Advertisement

Grayson County man to serve at least 20 years for child pornography, drug charges

Mugshot of William Collier, sentenced in Grayson County for possession of child pornography
Mugshot of William Collier, sentenced in Grayson County for possession of child pornography(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child porongraphy and drug charges.

January 21 , 2021, William Collier pleaded guilty to one count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Child Pornography - First Offense, and 32 counts of Possession of Child Pornography - Second or Subsequent Offense. He was sentenced to serve 160 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections, but will be released to the supervision of a probation officer after serving 20 years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender.

Collier was first arrested for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine at an apartment complex in Independence. After that, an investigator with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, through the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, that Collier was the target of a report of suspected downloading and uploading of child pornography using an app on his cell phone, according to the Grayson County commonwealth’s attorney.

That led to a search warrant being served at Collier’s home, leading to the finding of more than 100 digital files containing child pornography.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles says the prosecution of this case is credited to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

