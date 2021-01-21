Advertisement

Journalist captures photo of uniformed man kneeling at Beau Biden’s grave during inauguration

By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - (Gray News) - A Delaware journalist shared the story of a photo she took on Inauguration Day of a uniformed man kneeling at the gravesite of President Joe Biden’s son Beau.

Patricia Talorico of the Delaware News Journal captured the photo and tweeted it out during the inauguration ceremony Wednesday afternoon. It has received more than 30,000 retweets and 179,000 likes.

Beau Biden died from cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. He served as Delaware’s Attorney General from 2007-2015 and received the bronze star for his service in the Iraq War.

Talorico wrote that she was struggling on a story in 2002 when she first met Biden and he helped her in an act of kindness.

She was one of the few reporters who received access to cover an after-funeral gathering among Biden’s closest friends.

The journalist said she was assigned to see how Delawareans were reacting to Joe Biden’s inauguration when she made the visit to Beau’s gravesite along the way to say a prayer. She noticed the man at the gravesite, but she didn’t want to interrupt the moment to learn more, citing the kind gesture she received from Beau nearly two decades prior.

“Some things in life you just let be,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Teen arrested for shooting at Valley View Mall
Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20, 2021.
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of today’s presidential inaugural events
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Downshift Move
Downshift Move
New Blacksburg Restaurant
New Blacksburg Restaurant
SARA Roanoke Police Car
SARA Roanoke Police Car
Southwest Virginia's local and regional jails await vaccine guidance from health officials.
Virginia’s state-run jails offer inmates free phone credits, care packages in exchange for vaccine
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden halts border wall building after Trump’s final surge