Kamala Harris celebrated by local AKA Sorority, Inc. sisters as she’s sworn in as Vice President

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an inspiring and emotional moment for many,as Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, first African American, and first person of Asian decent, to be sworn in as vice president.

“I’ve been wiping tears all day and now I’m fighting tears, it’s just been overwhelming.” said Dreama Dalton, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Martinsville Alumni Chapter, member.

“It tells all young ladies that nothing is impossible I think of people like Rosa Parks, Harriett Tubman and Michelle Obama.” said Helen Howell, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Martinsville Alumni Chapter, member.

For the Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. along the other 300,000 members of the sorority, seeing Harris take her oath represents what the sorority stands for.

“Our service is what is dear to my heart and see her serve our country is what is very dear to me.” said Judy Hodge, member of the Martinsville chapter.

They also shared the weight of the moment in the ongoing fight for racial equality.

“It just the respect that we didn’t get here by ourselves, that people paved the way for us, lots of our ancestors before us, people fought for this for a very long time.” said Latoshua LeGrant, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Martinsville Alumni Chapter, Vice President.

Even though COVID-19 keep this group from the capitol, it didn’t stop their celebration.

“She (Vice President Kamala Harris) knew that 300 thousand women of excellence and love and devotion, and understanding and support were here for her in this country.” said DelShana LeGrant, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Martinsville Alumni Chapter, President.

