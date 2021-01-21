Advertisement

New River Health District well into phase 1B of vaccine distribution

Health leaders in the New River Valley say the health district is deep within vaccine group 1B....
Health leaders in the New River Valley say the health district is deep within vaccine group 1B. The district has received about 10,000 vaccines to date.(Town of Blacksburg)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) -Health leaders in the New River Valley say the health district is deep within vaccine group 1B. The district has received about 10,000 vaccines to date.

Wednesday was the first day for people who got their first vaccine from the health district were eligible to get the second dose.

This does create a logistical problem especially with the expansion 1B to include people 65 and older. Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said this created false expectations in that group.

“Expanding it and adding more people doesn’t put those people at the top of the line,” Bissell said. “Right now we’re continuing to schedule our priorities in 1b, we are finishing up with our teachers and still really trying to get 75 and older population vaccinated.”

Bissell said there is an incredible demand for the vaccine that at times the hotline gets 100 calls per minute at some points. The New River Health District has trained more than 40 volunteers and has between five to eight working on shifts around the clock to serve everyone.

If you are in the 65 plus age group in the NRV you are encouraged to preregister for a vaccine at the NRV Road to Wellness website. Bissell said appointments are filling into February now.

If you don’t have access to a computer call 540-838-8222 to get your name in the cue. The health department will contact you to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20, 2021.
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of today’s presidential inaugural events
File image
Teen arrested for shooting at Valley View Mall
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Virginia Tech professor of political science Farita Jalalzai says Kamala Harris as Vice...
Virginia Tech professor weighs in on Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States
A few snow showers are possible Thursday morning as a storm moves to our south.
Wednesday, January 20th - Evening FastCast
Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to hold the position.
Kamala Harris celebrated by local AKA Sorority, Inc. sisters as she’s sworn in as Vice President
GXR Parole Board
Parole board bill advances in senate committee