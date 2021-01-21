Northside Boys, Lord Botetourt Girls Win on Wednesday Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Northside boys basketball team pulled away from a game Glenvar team on Wednesday to win for the second time in as many nights, 69-52 the final. Ayrion Journiette led the way with a double double, getting 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lord Botetourt girls used a balanced attack to beat Giles 69-26 in Daleville. It’s the second straight win for the Cavaliers after beating Parry McCluer on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.