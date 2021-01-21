Advertisement

Parole board bill advances in senate committee

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A bill that would provide more transparency in Virginia Parole Board decisions has cleared a Senate committee.

Senator David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) introduced the measure, which would make the votes of parole board members public information.

Megan Rhyne is the Executive Director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

“Now, I know it’s been said that the parole board members will be put at risk because of their votes, but this argument to me is a red herring,” Rhyne told lawmakers, “because the members themselves are already publicly known.”

The parole board has come under fire for a series of controversial decisions.

The Senate General Laws and Technology Committee approved the measure on a vote of 10 to 4.

The bill now goes to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
A group of a dozen or so teachers gathered outside the emergency school board meeting Monday...
After teacher outcry, Franklin County changes school plan
Coronavirus generic
COVID percent positive rate down in Virginia
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

A few snow showers are possible Thursday morning as a storm moves to our south.
Wednesday, January 20th - Evening FastCast
Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to hold the position.
Kamala Harris celebrated by local AKA Sorority, Inc. sisters as she’s sworn in as Vice President
Joe Biden's visits to western Virginia have provided many memorable moments.
Biden’s visits to western Virginia produced memorable moments
CVHD Vaccine Info
CVHD Vaccine Info