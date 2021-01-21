Parole board bill advances in senate committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A bill that would provide more transparency in Virginia Parole Board decisions has cleared a Senate committee.

Senator David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) introduced the measure, which would make the votes of parole board members public information.

Megan Rhyne is the Executive Director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

“Now, I know it’s been said that the parole board members will be put at risk because of their votes, but this argument to me is a red herring,” Rhyne told lawmakers, “because the members themselves are already publicly known.”

The parole board has come under fire for a series of controversial decisions.

The Senate General Laws and Technology Committee approved the measure on a vote of 10 to 4.

The bill now goes to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

