Roanoke fire caused by pyrotechnic flare device

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are displaced after a house fire that Roanoke Fire-EMS said was intentionally set.

Crews responded to the 3900 block of Grandview NW just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, finding heavy smoke coming from a home.

The fire was in the basement, and was ruled incendiary. Roanoke Fire-EMS said it started because of a resident’s inappropriate use of a pyrotechnic flare device in the basement.

No injuries were reported. The person responsible has been identified; no charges have been filed.

UPDATE- The cause of the fire was ruled incendiary and started due to a resident’s inappropriate use of a pyrotechnic... Posted by Roanoke FireEMS Department on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.