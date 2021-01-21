Advertisement

Roanoke fire caused by pyrotechnic flare device

The fire started in the basement of the house and was ruled incendiary.
The fire started in the basement of the house and was ruled incendiary.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are displaced after a house fire that Roanoke Fire-EMS said was intentionally set.

Crews responded to the 3900 block of Grandview NW just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, finding heavy smoke coming from a home.

The fire was in the basement, and was ruled incendiary. Roanoke Fire-EMS said it started because of a resident’s inappropriate use of a pyrotechnic flare device in the basement.

No injuries were reported. The person responsible has been identified; no charges have been filed.

UPDATE- The cause of the fire was ruled incendiary and started due to a resident's inappropriate use of a pyrotechnic...

Posted by Roanoke FireEMS Department on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

