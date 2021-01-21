Roanoke fire caused by pyrotechnic flare device
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are displaced after a house fire that Roanoke Fire-EMS said was intentionally set.
Crews responded to the 3900 block of Grandview NW just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, finding heavy smoke coming from a home.
The fire was in the basement, and was ruled incendiary. Roanoke Fire-EMS said it started because of a resident’s inappropriate use of a pyrotechnic flare device in the basement.
No injuries were reported. The person responsible has been identified; no charges have been filed.
