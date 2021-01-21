Rockbridge County’s Dynovis is hiring

FAIRFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Things are busy in the Dynovis plant despite the economic downturn.

“We’ve been very fortunate that our orders have not dropped off,” said Vice President for Business Development Mike Stolarz, “And we’re on offensive, if you will.”

So busy that they’re hiring.

“We are seeking to fill several positions in many different areas within the plant,” said James Maurer, Dynovis’ Chief Operating Officer.

They make shelters – tents basically – for the military and other clients.

“Any type of customer that might have to operate in an austere environment,” Stolarz explained.

As well as all sorts of supporting stuff, like more easily sanitized seat covers for military transports.

Declared an essential business, they kept operating through the pandemic.

“So there’s been a lot of things we’ve done here to ensure that we continue to operate and meet the production goals that we have in front of us,” Maurer said.

“We’re kind of hitting above our weight class, if you will,” said Stolarz. “And looking at 2021, we hope to double production and almost double our workforce.”

That’s some twenty-five jobs, doing almost everything in the plant.

“Sewing machine operators,” Maurer listed as he stood on the factory floor, “Fabric welding operators, cutting machine operators, as you see behind us.”

A welcome expansion in difficult times.

“You know, we’ve been a dominant force here in Rockbridge County, and we look forward to continued growth,” Stolarz said.

Applicants can find the full job listings at their website: https://www.dynovis.com/careers

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.