Some unemployment benefit programs implemented, others still delayed

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says unemployment benefits are being paid out to Virginians who did not exhaust their weeks in 2020 through the CARES Act benefit programs, but there is still delay for other Virginians hoping to file future claims.

The two main federal programs through the 2020 CARES Act are the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

The new information from the VEC announced Wednesday stated those benefit systems are up and running for Virginians who still have weeks left over.

“Individuals in [the PUA and PEUC] category should now be able to claim the remaining weeks and payment will be issued if eligible for that week,” the VEC website said.

Additionally, those eligible will receive the extra $300 per week under these programs through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (FPUC).

As for people who went through all their PUA and PEUC benefits last year, you will have to wait a bit longer to start filing claims.

On Jan. 13, the VEC announced a delay in implementing those renewed programs. The hope is to have that system up and running by Jan. 29.

However, once those programs are implemented, eligible Virginians filing weekly claims will receive the extra $300 per week as well.

Legislation signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020 allowed for 11 additional weeks of the PUA and PEUC programs for these Virginians who exhausted their benefits.

Additionally, since the programs have yet to be implemented, VEC officials said claimants will be back paid for the weeks they have missed.

The VEC also announced any Virginian who receives these federal and state benefits via check may experience a delay in getting those funds. This is due to the Virginia Department of Treasury being closed since Saturday through Jan. 21. However, this closure will not impact those who receive payments through direct deposit or their Way2Go card.

Meanwhile, numerous people have contacted NBC12 asking why there has been a delay in getting these systems up and running.

The VEC said guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor has some part to do with these delay, however additional information into this matter was not provided by officials with the VEC.

Another update is expected by the VEC on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

