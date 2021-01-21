Advertisement

Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck
(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after photos of a stolen truck were released to the public.

A Chevrolet pickup was stolen from the Smith Mountain Lake 4H Center January 16. After pictures of the truck were released, investigators arrested Brian Gillespie, 41 of Rocky Mount, VA for Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny. He was given a $2,500 secured bond. Samuel Diaz, 35 of Rocky Mount, was charged with Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny and is being held at the Franklin County Jail with no bond.

The truck was also found, according to sheriff’s investigators, in the possession of John Altice, 47 of Rocky Mount. He was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny, and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

Additional property stolen in this incident has been found and returned to the 4H Center.

