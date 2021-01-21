Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after photos of a stolen truck were released to the public.

A Chevrolet pickup was stolen from the Smith Mountain Lake 4H Center January 16. After pictures of the truck were released, investigators arrested Brian Gillespie, 41 of Rocky Mount, VA for Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny. He was given a $2,500 secured bond. Samuel Diaz, 35 of Rocky Mount, was charged with Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny and is being held at the Franklin County Jail with no bond.

The truck was also found, according to sheriff’s investigators, in the possession of John Altice, 47 of Rocky Mount. He was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Felony Burglary and Grand Larceny, and is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

Additional property stolen in this incident has been found and returned to the 4H Center.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.