Two Area Soccer Stars Drafted in MLS Superdraft

Daniel Pereira was selected Thursday as the top overall pick in the MLS Superdraft by Austin FC.
Daniel Pereira was selected Thursday as the top overall pick in the MLS Superdraft by Austin FC.(Hokiesports)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Thursday was a big day for local soccer fans as two players with local ties were selected early in the MLS Superdraft. Patrick Henry grad and UVA product Irakoze Donasiyano was picked up 20th overall by Nashville SC.

The top overall pick in the superdraft was Northside High School grad and Virginia Tech Hokie Daniel Pereira. Dani played two seasons in Blacksburg before new franchise Austin FC made him the top selection this afternoon. Like Donasiyano, Pereira played club soccer here in Roanoke for Virginia Blue Ridge Star. He joins Hokies Bruce Smith and Michael Vick as the only players to be number 1 in their draft class.

“If you’re talented, you’re talented,” Pereira said. “It’s up to you to put the work in and I think that’s what VBR and Tech was about. It’s about putting the work in, which I did. I’m a very committed guy to the game and I think that’s what got me here. I’m always training. It’s a crazy, unbelieveable moment that I’ll never forget.”

