Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were killed in a crash in Roanoke County Wednesday evening involving four vehicles.

Virginia State Police were called at 5:23 p.m. to the crash involving two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 132 mile marker.

Both passenger vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala and a Hyundai, caught fire, and the drivers of both cars died at the scene. Names have not been released for either driver. Nobody else was in either car.

The drivers of the tractor-trailers were not injured.

Police say as the investigation into the crash continues, charges are pending.

