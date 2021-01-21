Advertisement

Washington and Lee University prepares to open renovated athletic facility

Duchossois Athletic Center at Washington and Lee University.
Duchossois Athletic Center at Washington and Lee University.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington and Lee University is preparing its newly-renovated Duchossois Athletic Center for its first event next week.

They spent nearly $48 million renovating the building, and have been working on it for two years.

The work includes improvements to gyms, workout areas, locker rooms and other facilities.

The first basketball game is next Saturday.

