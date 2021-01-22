Advertisement

Abingdon home destroyed in early morning fire

House fire on Macedonia Road in Abingdon
House fire on Macedonia Road in Abingdon(Abingdon Fire Department)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured in an Abingdon fire that destroyed a home early Friday.

The Abingdon Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Macedonia road just after 1:30 am. January 22.

When crews arrived, the side and front of a home was engulfed and the fire had spread to the attic area. Flames had also spread to a small outbuilding, three vehicles an ATV and a lawnmower in the yard.

The occupants were able to escape safely but the home is a total loss. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire department said it did a complete overhaul on the home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

