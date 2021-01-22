Blacksburg Korean restaurant discusses opening during the pandemic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant is open along Main Street in Blacksburg, taking the place of Poor Billy’s.

It is a Korean barbecue restaurant called Mix Mix Korea.

The new owners Belle and Peter Binkley say even though they’re in a popular location, opening during a pandemic is not easy.

They’ve been doing take-out since they opened to pay the bills and keep the staff safe from COVID-19.

They say there’s been several challenges, but they are working to keep the legacy of Poor Billy’s going.

“This was really meant to be a dine-in restaurant. We didn’t even—you know when we started this we were thinking about take-out at all but we just have too that’s the only way we can make any money here,” said Peter Brinkley.

The Binkley’s hope as more people get vaccinated, they’ll be able to open for dine-in.

