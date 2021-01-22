Brush fire closes right lane of US-220 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-acre brush fire has closed the right northbound lane of US-220 in Botetourt County in the Catawba Creek Rd. area of Eagle Rock.

According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, crews will be on the scene for a handful of hours monitoring the fire and working the cleanup effort.

Check back for updates.

Crews are on scene of a brush fire about two acres in size in the Catawba Creek Road area of Eagle Rock. The right lane... Posted by Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS on Friday, January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.