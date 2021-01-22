Brush fire closes right lane of US-220 in Botetourt County
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-acre brush fire has closed the right northbound lane of US-220 in Botetourt County in the Catawba Creek Rd. area of Eagle Rock.
According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, crews will be on the scene for a handful of hours monitoring the fire and working the cleanup effort.
