Advertisement

Brush fire closes right lane of US-220 in Botetourt County

Check back for updates
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS Facebook page
Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS Facebook page(Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-acre brush fire has closed the right northbound lane of US-220 in Botetourt County in the Catawba Creek Rd. area of Eagle Rock.

According to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, crews will be on the scene for a handful of hours monitoring the fire and working the cleanup effort.

Check back for updates.

Crews are on scene of a brush fire about two acres in size in the Catawba Creek Road area of Eagle Rock. The right lane...

Posted by Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS on Friday, January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden
From ‘thrilled’ to ‘concerned,’ Virginia lawmakers react to inauguration
Gusty winds return Friday afternoon reaching 20-40mph at times.
Winds return Friday along with mild, January air
(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck
Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

Latest News

Berglund Center School Employee Vaccines Friday
Berglund Center School Employee Vaccines Friday
City Hall in Buena Vista, Va.
Buena Vista hires new city manager
Alleghany High School students protest the cancellation of sports at their school.
Alleghany County students protest sports ban
Officials from Lynchburg City, Centra Health and the Central Virginia Health District announced...
Lynchburg City, health officials detail new mass vaccination partnership
(AP)
Man dies after being hit by driver Friday in Halifax Co.