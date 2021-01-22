Advertisement

Buena Vista hires new city manager

City Hall in Buena Vista, Va.
City Hall in Buena Vista, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista has announced they found a new city manager.

The office will be taken on March 15th by Jason Tyree, who is the city manager of Buchanan right now.

The Buena Vista city council unexpectedly didn’t renew the contract of Jay Scudder last January.

Scudder has been filling in as acting city manager in the meantime.

”It’s good that this was able to happen, and I’m really honored and privileged,” Tyree said. “But I know the area really well too, I know a lot of the back roads. I know a lot of the ins and outs. And I know some of the business owners already coming in.”

Tyree is originally from Amherst County.

