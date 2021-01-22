Advertisement

Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line announced Friday that cancellations of its U.S. departures would be extended through April 30.

The company said in a news release it was notifying people who had booked a trip and their options for refunds or credits for future travel.

The start date for the ship Mardi Gras first cruise from Port Canaveral in Florida also was moved to May 29. European itineraries for Carnival Legend from May through Oct. 31 were canceled.

Carnival Cruise Line joins other companies in delaying their trips due to COVID-19. Royal Caribbean announced Jan. 12 that it also canceled cruises through April 30.

UK-based Saga Cruise Lines became the first to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

The company announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine at least 14 days before their departure. It plans to resume May 4.

