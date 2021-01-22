Advertisement

Chick-fil-A adds grilled version of chicken sandwich to menu

Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich from Chick-fil-A
Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich from Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WDBJ/Chick-fil-A Release) - Chick-fil-A will soon offer a grilled spicy chicken sandwich, said by the company to have the same flavor as the current spicy offerings. The sandwich will appear on the menu for a limited time beginning January 25.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe is the first limited-time entrée to be featured on the national menu since summer 2019. The sandwich features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

“We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We dedicate an average of 18 to 24 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe received positive feedback when it was previously tested in select markets.”

