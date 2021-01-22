Contactless payment added at Virginia Tech, parking options expanded

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -If you have plans to visit Virginia Tech soon, there’s a new way to pay for parking and it doesn’t require a parking pass.

Over the holiday break, parking services added a new mobile app called ParkMobile.

Whether you choose to park in a space with or without a meter, you can pay for as long as you need to stay on campus.

Since many students, faculty and staff are not visiting as much during the pandemic, the school wanted to offer even more options so folks didn’t feel obligated to buy a parking pass.

“There’s a lot of technology that’s offered in the parking industry that helps make it better for our customers. that was really the impetus to get us a system that allowed people options on how they pay for parking,” said Senior Director of Transportation Services Jeri Baker.

ParkMobile is free to download. Enter the zone you are parking in and your license plate as your credential to park.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.