COVID percent positive rate continues to decrease in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 463,751 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, January 22, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,147 from the 459,604 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 4,013 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 399,317 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. That’s up from the 360,051 doses reported Wednesday. Friday’s numbers have not yet been released.

4,948,485 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 13% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 13.2% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 6,002 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s 5,940.

2,972 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 3,011.

The Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities, is reporting 432 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday. Of those, 91 are in the ICU and 57 are on ventilators. There are 31 additional hospitalized patients under investigation, awaiting results.

36,577 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.