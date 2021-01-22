Advertisement

Freshens Fresh Food Kitchen in Salem gears up for Roanoke College students

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new healthy food joint for Roanoke College students and the community.

Freshens Fresh Food Kitchen is in the spot where the restaurant Fruitions used to be on College Avenue. It’s an Atlanta -based restaurant that has multiple locations fit for college campuses.

This place opened up in October and has partnered with Roanoke College to provide smoothies, rice bowls, wraps and flatbreads. There is no indoor dining yet because of the pandemic.

“Once the students are back on campus, the line is typically out to Main Street, out the front door, so certainly if you are from the public we recommend, again, come check us out, maybe when the students aren’t on campus,” Matt Phillips, Executive Chef for Roanoke College, said.

Students will arrive back on campus in February and Chef Phillips expects Fresh Food Kitchen to stay busy.

