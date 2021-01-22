Advertisement

Grayson County man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

He pled guilty to 32 counts of possession of child pornography.
He pled guilty to 32 counts of possession of child pornography.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in Grayson County, pled guilty to thirty-two counts of possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement was notified that William Collier was in possession of methamphetamine at an apartment complex in Independence, VA.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Department was notified by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, through the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department that Collier was the target of a report downloading child pornography using an app called “Kik”.

Officers obtained a search warrant for his residence in Independence.

They found multiple electronic devices with over 100 files containing child pornography.

The Grayson County Commonwealth attorney says Collier was sentenced to serve 160 years in prison.

After he has served twenty years, Collier will be released to the supervision of a probation officer.

“Now, if he were to ever violate any term of probation or of the sex offender registry we have the ability to bring him back in front of the judge here in Grayson County and ask the judge to impose all or a portion of that 140 years and remain suspended,” said Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles.

Collier also was charged with one possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden
From ‘thrilled’ to ‘concerned,’ Virginia lawmakers react to inauguration
Gusty winds return Friday afternoon reaching 20-40mph at times.
Winds return Friday along with mild, January air
(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck
Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

Latest News

Valentine's For Vets
Valentine's For Vets
Freshens Fresh Food Kitchen
Freshens Fresh Food Kitchen
Sports Walkout Alleghany
Sports Walkout Alleghany
Prayers Friday About Death Penalty
Prayers Friday About Death Penalty
Online Sports Betting For Virginia Is Here
Online Sports Betting For Virginia Is Here