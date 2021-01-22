Grayson County man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in Grayson County, pled guilty to thirty-two counts of possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement was notified that William Collier was in possession of methamphetamine at an apartment complex in Independence, VA.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Department was notified by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, through the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department that Collier was the target of a report downloading child pornography using an app called “Kik”.

Officers obtained a search warrant for his residence in Independence.

They found multiple electronic devices with over 100 files containing child pornography.

The Grayson County Commonwealth attorney says Collier was sentenced to serve 160 years in prison.

After he has served twenty years, Collier will be released to the supervision of a probation officer.

“Now, if he were to ever violate any term of probation or of the sex offender registry we have the ability to bring him back in front of the judge here in Grayson County and ask the judge to impose all or a portion of that 140 years and remain suspended,” said Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles.

Collier also was charged with one possession of methamphetamine.

