Hometown Eats: Blue Sky Bakery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re searching for delicious sandwiches made on homemade bread and some sweet treats, Blue Sky Bakery in Lexington is a must try.

For decades, the restaurant has been serving up food in downtown Lexington. Now under the ownership of Beverly Drake, Blue Sky Bakery is proving the sky is truly the limit.

“We inherited the menu, we inherited the restaurant,” Drake said. “We inherited all these wonderful dishes. So what we’re going to do is just add a few things but not take anything away.”

Drake, who grew up in Buena Vista, eventually moved west to California for culinary school. She’s now bringing some of the things she learned there back to Virginia. One of the new items on the menu is a seasonal grain bowl. It’s packed with vegetables prepared in a variety of ways and finished with a homemade romesco sauce.

“This thing is bursting with flavor,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “Every single vegetable, the homemade sauce, the grains. I mean this, on a cold winter day, this is perfect right here.”

Another must try is the blue sky grilled cheese served up on homemade focaccia bread made in house each morning. This particular sandwich features homemade pesto, bacon and of course, cheese.

Blue Sky Bakery is located at 125 W Nelson St, Lexington, VA 24450. Their phone number is (540) 463-6546.

