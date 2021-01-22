Advertisement

Instacart to lay off about 1,800 workers

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at...
The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is cutting its workforce by more than 1,800 employees.

The employees are in-store shoppers, and include people from Kroger-owned stores and workers at Mariano’s grocery store in Illinois who unionized last year.

Instacart says it’s a result of changes in how it works with its partners.

For pickup orders, grocers are increasingly using Instacart’s platform to receive orders but leaning on their own workers, rather than Instacart, to fulfill them.

Instacart added hundreds of thousands of contract workers during the pandemic, but these cuts could show the company is rethinking its relationship with some grocers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden
From ‘thrilled’ to ‘concerned,’ Virginia lawmakers react to inauguration
Gusty winds return Friday afternoon reaching 20-40mph at times.
Winds return Friday along with mild, January air
(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck
Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
LIVE: Biden to sign executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
Virginia group will recommend new name for Camp Pendleton
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly