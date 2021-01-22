Kaine says priorities include cabinet confirmation and COVID response

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - As the Biden administration gets to work in Washington, Senator Tim Kaine says the President’s Cabinet and covid relief are his top priorities.

Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday. He said confirming members of the Cabinet is critical, especially in areas dealing with national security. On the COVID response, Kaine said he will press administration officials for specific goals.

“The only way you ever get to a target is you’ve got to paint the bullseye that you’re shooting for,” Kaine said. “If you don’t want to do it, you can pretty much be assured that you’re not going to perform well. So, we’ll pin ‘em down on the goals at the hearings coming up.”

Kaine said it will be important to spend money from the second CARES Act wisely, if the Biden administration hopes to achieve the goal of 100-million vaccines in 100 days.

