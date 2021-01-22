Advertisement

Kaine says priorities include cabinet confirmation and COVID response

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - As the Biden administration gets to work in Washington, Senator Tim Kaine says the President’s Cabinet and covid relief are his top priorities.

Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday. He said confirming members of the Cabinet is critical, especially in areas dealing with national security. On the COVID response, Kaine said he will press administration officials for specific goals.

“The only way you ever get to a target is you’ve got to paint the bullseye that you’re shooting for,” Kaine said. “If you don’t want to do it, you can pretty much be assured that you’re not going to perform well. So, we’ll pin ‘em down on the goals at the hearings coming up.”

Kaine said it will be important to spend money from the second CARES Act wisely, if the Biden administration hopes to achieve the goal of 100-million vaccines in 100 days.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
File image
Teen arrested for shooting at Valley View Mall
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Joe Biden will be sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20, 2021.
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of today’s presidential inaugural events
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Vaccination
Virginia lawmakers consider legislation to speed vaccinations
Downshift Move
Downshift Move
New Blacksburg Restaurant
New Blacksburg Restaurant
SARA Roanoke Police Car
SARA Roanoke Police Car