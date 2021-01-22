Lynchburg City, health officials detail new mass vaccination partnership

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials from Lynchburg City, Centra Health and the Central Virginia Health District delivered a new message Friday.

It focused on unity and a new way forward.

“We are pleased to come together to form what I will call a whole of community approach, where we develop plans together and create mass vaccination options for everyone in our community,” said Reid Wodicka, interim city manager.

A new partnership between city and health officials has started to mass vaccinate the community.

Officials say they’ve selected a site to perform that process. They wouldn’t detail where Friday, but said that will come with more doses.

“Certainly the days and hours of operation as well as the precise date of opening is absolutely dependent on a sustainable supply of vaccine,” said Wodicka.

Central Virginia Health District Director Kerry Gateley says the area will receive about 3% of the state’s coronavirus vaccine shipments every week.

He says because the health district is 3% of the state’s population, that’s the percentage it will get.

“This is the new methodology that the commonwealth has chosen for the distribution of vaccines, so that comes out to 3,050 doses,” said Gateley. He says that number is what the health district will receive each week through February.

But with President Joe Biden’s plan to get 100 million vaccinations in 100 days, local officials say they’ll need more doses to reach that goal.

“That 3,000 number is certainly not enough. We’ll only be able to do mass vaccinations in this community once we have a sustainable and larger supply of vaccines,” said Wodicka.

The area moved into Phase 1b this week.

