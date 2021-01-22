Advertisement

Lynchburg shooting victim dies; shooter sought

Lynchburg police investigate shooting that left one seriously injured.
Lynchburg police investigate shooting that left one seriously injured.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of a woman who died after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Samantha Robinson, 28 of Lynchburg, died after being taken to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, which took place near 12th and Pierce Streets, as a homicide. It happened about 4:30 p.m. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

