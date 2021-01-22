Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by driver Friday in Halifax Co.

Crews responded Friday morning to the 400 block of South Main Street in the Town of Halifax
(AP)
(AP)(WIBW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - David N. Throckmorton, 58 of Halifax, died Friday at the scene of a crash when he was hit by the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord after stepping into the travel lane.

Crews responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday to the crash in the 400 block of South Main Street in the Town of Halifax.

The driver was unable to avoid hitting him, according to Virginia State Police. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still being looked into.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
President Joe Biden
From ‘thrilled’ to ‘concerned,’ Virginia lawmakers react to inauguration
Gusty winds return Friday afternoon reaching 20-40mph at times.
Winds return Friday along with mild, January air
(L-R) Bryan Gillespie, John Altice, Samuel Diaz, arrested for theft of Franklin County 4H truck
Three arrested in Franklin County stolen pickup case

Latest News

Courtesy Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS Facebook page
Brush fire closes right lane of US-220 in Botetourt County
Two people were killed Wednesday night in a fiery crash along I-81 in Roanoke County.
Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening
Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter...
Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY
State Police identify driver in fatal Friday morning Giles County crash