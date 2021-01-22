Man dies after being hit by driver Friday in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - David N. Throckmorton, 58 of Halifax, died Friday at the scene of a crash when he was hit by the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord after stepping into the travel lane.

Crews responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday to the crash in the 400 block of South Main Street in the Town of Halifax.

The driver was unable to avoid hitting him, according to Virginia State Police. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still being looked into.

