Nice sunshine today with a strong gusty wind

WEATHER HEADLINES

Blustery conditions return Friday afternoon

Seasonably warm weekend expected

Monday rain could start wintry for some

FRIDAY

We start out Friday with partly cloudy skies before the gusty winds kick back in. Winds will turn gusty first in the higher elevations of the Highlands in the morning, then expand east by lunchtime. The strongest gusts should be wrapping up by early evening.

SUSTAINED WINDS: 10-20 MPH, GUSTS: 20-40 MPH

Aside from the wind, look for a mix of clouds and sun with highs nearing 50° in many areas. 40s in the NRV.

Gusty winds return Friday afternoon reaching 20-40mph at times. (WDBJ)

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Mother Nature is pulling through with a good-looking weekend forecast. We’ll start out Saturday with increasing sunshine and slightly cooler highs in the low 40s.

The weekend is looking sunny with seasonable temperatures. (WDBJ)

ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

MONDAY: After a dry stretch, the weather turns much more active next week. A storm moving out of the deep south toward the northeast will cross the area Monday into Monday night. Models have been trending wetter with Monday’s storm. However, there’s a chance the event may begin as a wintry mix early Monday before transitioning over to a cold rain.

A storm brings mainly rain to the area, but it may start as a wintry mix in the mountains. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: After Monday’s soaker, we dry out for a day or so, but the active pattern remains in place. Clouds quickly enter Wednesday and depending on the timing, we could have another storm entering late next week.

THURSDAY: Models are suggesting a significant low pressure system may develop, pushing moisture into the area. While there’s still plenty of time for things to change, several reliable models are hinting at the potential for a significant winter weather event.

Several computer models are hinting at a better chance of snow next Thursday. (WDBJ)

