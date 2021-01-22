REGIONAL Creative Services Manager

Gray Media Group, Inc. in Roanoke and Charlottesville, Virginia is on the lookout for an innovative thinker to lead our promotional and commercial production efforts. This is a regional position based in Roanoke managing WDBJ in Roanoke, VA and WVIR in Charlottesville, VA.

Job one is to enhance our message across all platforms, create opportunities for new revenue streams and develop strong relationships within the building and community.

The promotional strategy is set at the station level and execution is done at the station level. Exposure and engagement of our products is our goal.

If you can lead, motivate and grow your people, send your resume and reel to mpumo@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

WDBJ/Gray Media Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

