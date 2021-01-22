Advertisement

Virginia group will recommend new name for Camp Pendleton

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — State officials are reviewing new names for Camp Pendleton, the Virginia Beach military reservation honoring a Confederate Army artillery chief.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office says several alternatives are being considered.

It currently honors William Nelson Pendleton, whose own soldiers denigrated him with the nickname “Old Mother.” The site in Virginia is not to be confused with the Marine Corps base in southern California that was named in the 1940s after World War I Major Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton.

Three federal bases in Virginia will be renamed by a federal working group. They are Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort A.P. Hill.

